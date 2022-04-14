Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO stock opened at $103.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $104.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.83.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

