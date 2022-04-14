Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Upwork alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upwork from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Upwork from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Upwork has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $655,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,053 in the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 101.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 54.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.