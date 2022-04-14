Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $137.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $154.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

Shares of NYSE:U traded up $3.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,024,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,862. Unity Software has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $315.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 47.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,679,645.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Helgason sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $8,442,466.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,405 shares of company stock valued at $13,540,164. Corporate insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

