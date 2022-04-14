UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Posts Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY22 guidance to $21.20-21.70 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $21.200-$21.700 EPS.

UNH stock opened at $537.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $374.58 and a one year high of $548.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $496.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.96.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

