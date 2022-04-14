UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.20-21.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.62. UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $21.200-$21.700 EPS.

Shares of UNH opened at $537.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $496.45 and a 200 day moving average of $469.58. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $374.58 and a fifty-two week high of $548.97. The firm has a market cap of $505.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $507.96.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

