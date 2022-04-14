United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $4,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 537.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.40.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $190.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.16.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,400. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

