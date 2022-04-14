United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,198 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United States Steel by 318.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 194,346 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in United States Steel by 271.0% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after buying an additional 2,842,420 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 48.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 194.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 375,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X opened at $36.87 on Thursday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $39.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 22,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $826,080.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,621 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,537. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

