Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.09

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.09 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 3.48 ($0.05), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4.08.

Ukrproduct Group Limited

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

