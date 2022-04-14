U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. U.S. Silica traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 26482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLCA. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 6,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $87,995.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,796 shares of company stock worth $735,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26 and a beta of 2.94.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

