Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tyson Foods have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining on strategic growth efforts, including a focus on protein-packed brands and capacity expansion endeavors. The company has been benefiting from robust demand in its retail core business lines. Moreover, continued recovery in the foodservice channel is a driver. These trends were witnessed in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, Tyson Foods is witnessing a challenging labor environment, which continued in the quarter. Labor-related challenges are also affecting its ability to achieve optimal mix across the network. In addition, Tyson Foods is battling with escalated cost inflation across areas like freight and live cattle among others.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.89.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

