Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 7,349,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 64,164,088 shares.The stock last traded at $46.14 and had previously closed at $45.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Benchmark began coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Twitter from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.88.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $546,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Twitter by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630,881 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $745,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,856 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,314,021 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,134,000 after acquiring an additional 378,646 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,467,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $538,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,554 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twitter by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $448,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

