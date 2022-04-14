Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Twitter stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $546,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

