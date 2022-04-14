Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Cut to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Twitter stock opened at $45.85 on Thursday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.83 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $161,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $546,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 21,533,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,300,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630,881 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $313,565,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.