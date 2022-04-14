Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $105.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWST. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.27. Twist Bioscience has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $150.25.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.10% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $39,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Johannessen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,030 shares of company stock valued at $884,881. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

