TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SMIF traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.60 ($1.17). The company had a trading volume of 364,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,534. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 82.63 ($1.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 108 ($1.41). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 89.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.44.

In related news, insider Ashley Paxton bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of £20,025 ($26,094.61).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

