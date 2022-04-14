TwentyFour Income (TFIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from TwentyFour Income’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TFIF stock opened at GBX 109.92 ($1.43) on Thursday. TwentyFour Income has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 117 ($1.52). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 112.92.

In other news, insider Richard Burwood acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($27,886.37).

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

