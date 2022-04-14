Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$21.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $503.90 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

