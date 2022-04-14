Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) Short Interest Update

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 620,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 307,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tuniu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 68,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,895. The firm has a market cap of $104.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Tuniu ( NASDAQ:TOUR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOUR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tuniu by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Tuniu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tuniu by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 679,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

