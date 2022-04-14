Truist Financial Trims Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Target Price to $36.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ELY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $22.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $34,655,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 235,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,467,000 after buying an additional 40,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 63,722 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 472,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

