Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $21.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.20.

TGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 131,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Triumph Group stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 282,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.85. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.80 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.