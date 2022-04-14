Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

TTBXF traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.40. 650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTBXF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.52) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

