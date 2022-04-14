Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 591,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 93,731 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $51,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Trimble by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Trimble by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $451,231,000 after acquiring an additional 104,231 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other Trimble news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.32 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

