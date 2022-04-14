Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Price Target Raised to C$23.00

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.45.

Shares of TCN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.30. 17,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,710. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $17.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,054,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $97,541,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $92,779,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth $86,110,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $54,847,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

