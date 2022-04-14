Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $185.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.71.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.76. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 32,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 25,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

