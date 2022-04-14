TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 457.1% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ TANNI traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

