TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of TRU opened at $93.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.34 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.46.

In other news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TransUnion by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,563,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,482,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

