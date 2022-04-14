TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

TCON stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.52. 71,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,602. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The company has a market cap of $49.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 23,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $53,061.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 93,851 shares of company stock valued at $209,987. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.