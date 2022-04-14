Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT Raised to C$75.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$62.50 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.55.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.12. The stock had a trading volume of 87,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,217. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

