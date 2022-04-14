Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:TPZ opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $14.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

