Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at Scotiabank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TD. National Bankshares downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.31 to C$108.58 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Cormark boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$101.66.

Shares of TD opened at C$93.85 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$80.68 and a 12 month high of C$109.08. The company has a market cap of C$170.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$101.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$96.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$11.28 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

