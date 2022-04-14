Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of TRYIY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Toray Industries has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $14.07.
Toray Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
