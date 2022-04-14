Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TRYIY stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,556. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. Toray Industries has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $14.07.

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

