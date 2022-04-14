Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at CIBC

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TPZEF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

OTCMKTS TPZEF traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.71. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $17.87.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

