TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $85.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.29.

NYSE TJX opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $57.92 and a 1-year high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.84.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

