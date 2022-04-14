Tixl (TXL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $78,883.00

Tixl (TXL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Tixl has a market cap of $4.09 million and $78,883.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for $0.0610 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044305 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.95 or 0.07548266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,018.73 or 1.00091941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041011 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,070,793 coins. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

