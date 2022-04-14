thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives €13.87 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €14.22 ($15.45).

A number of research firms recently commented on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.24) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.66) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.96) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of FRA:TKA traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching €6.92 ($7.52). 1,792,301 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.08. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($22.50) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($29.36).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

