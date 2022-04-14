Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00011352 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.50 or 0.00231933 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000306 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Thunder Token

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

