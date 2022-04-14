ThreeFold (TFT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $83,493.00

ThreeFold (TFT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $83,493.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00213389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.92 or 0.00194337 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00042032 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.75 or 0.07556788 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io . The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.