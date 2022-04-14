Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.50 and last traded at $64.50. 247 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.75.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.80.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Thomasville National Bank that offers various banking products and services. It offers checking and savings account; and loan products comprising mortgages, and consumer and commercial loans. The company also provides wealth management and mobile banking services.

