Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $897.70 million and $29.65 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.63 or 0.00196003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00042341 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.70 or 0.00390640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00050859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010612 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

