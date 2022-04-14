TheStreet Downgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to C+

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VRRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

VRRM opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.00 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

