Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.24). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 11,521 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $114,864.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 111,896 shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,115,603.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,311,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,022,000. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Theseus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRX stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.60. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is THE-630, a pan-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

