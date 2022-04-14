Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

TMO stock traded up $5.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $576.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $566.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.68. The company has a market capitalization of $225.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

