Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 45.44% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Theratechnologies stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Theratechnologies has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $246.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 20.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Theratechnologies (Get Rating)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.