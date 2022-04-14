The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management reduced its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 137.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of Wendy’s stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $20.93. The stock had a trading volume of 101,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.18%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

