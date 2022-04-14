The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,568 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,472. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.59. The company had a trading volume of 401,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,008,089. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $237.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

