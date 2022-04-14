The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $13.20 Per Share

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $13.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.91 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.71.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $183.71 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

