The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,914 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.42.

Shares of SHW opened at $258.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $233.32 and a 52-week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

