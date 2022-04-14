The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.91

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.9133 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Procter & Gamble has a payout ratio of 54.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Shares of PG stock opened at $159.46 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $130.29 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $385.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 507.2% in the fourth quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.60.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

