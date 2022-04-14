The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives $104.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.25.

LOVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of LOVE traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.38. 6,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,873. The company has a market cap of $716.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.15.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.49. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley Romig sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total value of $113,574.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,816 shares in the company, valued at $287,194.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $346,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $597,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,233,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Lovesac in the third quarter valued at about $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lovesac by 48.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,502,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after purchasing an additional 235,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

