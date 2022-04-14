The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 504,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,748 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $21,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after buying an additional 71,348 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Kroger by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,116,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after buying an additional 696,626 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.37. 206,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,761,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.51. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

