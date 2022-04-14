The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The India Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 241,493 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of The India Fund by 44.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,099,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,830,000. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The stock had a trading volume of 67,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,631. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd.

About The India Fund (Get Rating)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

